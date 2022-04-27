Snap-on Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $219.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.54. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

