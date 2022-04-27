Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Lowered by KeyCorp

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a market capitalization of $964.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $527.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

