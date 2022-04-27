Research Analysts Set Expectations for AT&T Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AT&T in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Shares of T opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.93. AT&T has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. The firm has a market cap of $137.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

