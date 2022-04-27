Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.55 Per Share

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Shares of TSCO opened at $205.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.60 and a 200-day moving average of $221.69. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $170.82 and a one year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after purchasing an additional 58,409 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after purchasing an additional 128,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total value of $1,449,264.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

