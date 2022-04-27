Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Increased by Analyst

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$441.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.40 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Mullen Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.90.

Shares of Mullen Group stock opened at C$12.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of C$11.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

