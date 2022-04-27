Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

TPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NYSE TPH opened at $19.80 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,540,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,916,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 341,898 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 51,548.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,091 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,081,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,052,000 after acquiring an additional 385,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 33,068 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

