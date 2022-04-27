Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.42. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.94 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $205.87 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $170.82 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day moving average of $221.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

