Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.51). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.55) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

XENE stock opened at $31.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.79. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after buying an additional 124,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,295,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.