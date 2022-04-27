DA Davidson Comments on Valmont Industries, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Valmont Industries in a research note issued on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $13.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NYSE VMI opened at $254.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.17.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares in the company, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

