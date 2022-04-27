United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on UCBI. Raymond James downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of UCBI opened at $31.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.04. United Community Banks has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.08.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,082 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $29,704,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,117,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,438,000 after acquiring an additional 409,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in United Community Banks by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,646,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,848,000 after acquiring an additional 395,719 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in United Community Banks by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.