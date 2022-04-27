Watsco, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $4.82 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WSO)

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Watsco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Watsco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Watsco’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

WSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Watsco from $288.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.29.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $284.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.11 and a 200-day moving average of $292.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.85. Watsco has a twelve month low of $252.50 and a twelve month high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 75.5% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total value of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 71.84%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

