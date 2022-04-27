Brokers Set Expectations for American Express’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for American Express in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the payment services company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.38. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for American Express’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

AXP opened at $178.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $135.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57. American Express has a 52 week low of $148.85 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.84%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total transaction of $27,536,889.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,940,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

