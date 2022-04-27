BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BayCom in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BayCom’s FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $311.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.81. BayCom has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $23.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. BayCom had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $26.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BayCom by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of BayCom by 1.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 75,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of BayCom by 13.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. 53.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

