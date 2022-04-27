Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CSTR)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CapStar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

CSTR opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. CapStar Financial has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $459.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTR. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,658,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 76.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 666,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,153,000 after acquiring an additional 288,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CapStar Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 417,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 18,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

