Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $6.50 to $5.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Two Harbors Investment traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 255775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWO. TheStreet cut Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

In related news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 18,169 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $103,199.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 421,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 75,931 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 232,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 28,202 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 151,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 16,453 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 47,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.41%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

About Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

