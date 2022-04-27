PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $110.00. The company traded as low as $97.00 and last traded at $97.40, with a volume of 5751 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PTC. TheStreet downgraded PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Mizuho decreased their target price on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total value of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $49,302,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at $1,965,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 492,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 600.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $457.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.