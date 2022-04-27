NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from GBX 335 to GBX 360. 118,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,878,542 shares.The stock last traded at $5.63 and had previously closed at $5.70.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.89) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.82) to GBX 350 ($4.46) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in NatWest Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,237,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 406,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 12,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). NatWest Group had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

