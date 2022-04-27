Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Shares Down 4.9% After Earnings Miss

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $86.96 and last traded at $88.36. Approximately 369 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 432,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.91.

The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWI. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.67.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after purchasing an additional 39,311 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after purchasing an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,530,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

