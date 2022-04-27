Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 26,064 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 996,452 shares.The stock last traded at $186.47 and had previously closed at $178.87.

The company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.52. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra downgraded shares of Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.57.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,736,000 after buying an additional 55,658 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Whirlpool by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in Whirlpool by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.12.

Whirlpool Company Profile (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

