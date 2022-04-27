BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.18. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BigCommerce shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 8,493 shares traded.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 439,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.