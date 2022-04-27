BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.82, but opened at $17.18. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. BigCommerce shares last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 8,493 shares traded.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.
In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $76,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.
BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
