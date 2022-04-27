Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Trading Down 10% on Disappointing Earnings

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) fell 10% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. 8,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,819,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 89,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 487,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $645.97 million, a PE ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

