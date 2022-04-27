Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Trading Up 4.6% After Earnings Beat

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.6% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $199.23 and last traded at $198.11. Approximately 771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.34.

The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.26. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 57.69%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Hubbell by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.55.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

