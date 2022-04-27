Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. The stock had previously closed at $61.09, but opened at $58.71. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares last traded at $56.86, with a volume of 28,683 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZION. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.47.

In related news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.89.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

