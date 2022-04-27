Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $335.00 to $330.00. The stock had previously closed at $280.96, but opened at $272.11. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $270.62, with a volume of 3,376 shares.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,689,000 after acquiring an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,620,000 after acquiring an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $292.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.38.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

