Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $76.66, but opened at $73.05. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare shares last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 4,907 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.80.

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.59.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

