Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $100.88, but opened at $103.25. Valero Energy shares last traded at $103.04, with a volume of 71,197 shares.
The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.
About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.
