Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.66, but opened at $15.10. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 4,375 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,365,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after buying an additional 918,817 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 955,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,513,000 after buying an additional 331,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 650,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 265,800 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 577,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 242,475 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 50.66% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $179.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

