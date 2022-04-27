Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $70.93, but opened at $73.25. Independent Bank Group shares last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 920 shares.

The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on IBTX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director G Stacy Smith sold 9,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $681,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $101,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,086 shares of company stock worth $992,298 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,527,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,044,000 after purchasing an additional 189,477 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 3rd quarter worth $12,189,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth about $9,806,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.