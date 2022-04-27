CTO Realty Growth (CTO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. CTO Realty Growth has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.900-$5.150 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CTO Realty Growth to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $61.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth has a 1-year low of $49.48 and a 1-year high of $67.38. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTO shares. Jonestrading raised their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTO Realty Growth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 9,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,629,446.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 19.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 59.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

