Stryker (SYK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter. Stryker has set its FY22 guidance at $9.60-10.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stryker to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $248.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $236.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $261.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

