Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KDP opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average is $36.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $39.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

