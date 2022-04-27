Embraer (ERJ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Embraer has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Embraer to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Embraer has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Embraer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Embraer by 9.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Embraer during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Embraer by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 34,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,420,000. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.12.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

