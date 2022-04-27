Xcel Energy (XEL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Xcel Energy has set its FY22 guidance at $3.10-3.20 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

