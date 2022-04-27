PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.59. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBF stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $30.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 2.56.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 346,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $10,271,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,217,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,084,210.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 37,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $753,140.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,005,559 shares of company stock worth $29,296,301 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBF. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PBF Energy from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

