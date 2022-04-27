McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $175.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.51 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 12.68%. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $83.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $91.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGRC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 10,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $906,108.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,697,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,843 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 538.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

