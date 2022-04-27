Textron (TXT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Textron to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Textron has set its FY22 guidance at $3.80-4.00 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Textron to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Textron alerts:

Shares of TXT stock opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.87. Textron has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $79.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $4,937,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.56.

About Textron (Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.