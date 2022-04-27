Head-To-Head Contrast: Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF) vs. Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

Pelangio Exploration (OTCMKTS:PGXPF – Get Rating) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pelangio Exploration N/A -223.12% -139.59% Trevali Mining 7.58% 5.36% 2.20%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pelangio Exploration and Trevali Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pelangio Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Trevali Mining 2 4 0 0 1.67

Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 147.75%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than Pelangio Exploration.

Risk and Volatility

Pelangio Exploration has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevali Mining has a beta of 2.93, suggesting that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pelangio Exploration and Trevali Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pelangio Exploration N/A N/A -$1.34 million ($0.04) -1.73 Trevali Mining $288.09 million 0.27 $26.02 million $0.30 2.66

Trevali Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Pelangio Exploration. Pelangio Exploration is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trevali Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trevali Mining beats Pelangio Exploration on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pelangio Exploration Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Trevali Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada. It also holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Gergarub project in Namibia; and Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada. In addition, the company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada. Trevali Mining Corporation was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. The company was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

