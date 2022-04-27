Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) vs. TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN – Get Rating) and TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and TT Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crown ElectroKinetics N/A -160.21% -148.99% TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Crown ElectroKinetics and TT Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 164.19 -$40.76 million ($3.03) -0.37 TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TT Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Crown ElectroKinetics and TT Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 TT Electronics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 276.11%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than TT Electronics.

Risk and Volatility

Crown ElectroKinetics has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TT Electronics has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats TT Electronics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crown ElectroKinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. The company offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. It develops and sells optical switching films. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

TT Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the automation and electrification, healthcare, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data. This segment collaborates with customers for developing solutions to optimize their electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions division provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of various products. This segment manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides designing testing solutions and value-engineering services. The Sensors and Specialist Components division works with customers to develop standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers' applications. The company offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, IRC, OPTEK Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Stontronics, Torotel, Semelab, Welwyn, and Roxspur Measurement & Control brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. TT Electronics plc was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

