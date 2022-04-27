Reviewing AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) and Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AeroVironment and Lilium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AeroVironment 0 4 2 0 2.33 Lilium 0 3 2 0 2.40

AeroVironment currently has a consensus price target of $86.83, suggesting a potential upside of 3.39%. Lilium has a consensus price target of $12.40, suggesting a potential upside of 291.17%. Given Lilium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lilium is more favorable than AeroVironment.

Risk and Volatility

AeroVironment has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lilium has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AeroVironment and Lilium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AeroVironment $394.91 million 5.30 $23.33 million ($0.03) -2,798.73 Lilium $60,000.00 15,072.45 -$486.29 million N/A N/A

AeroVironment has higher revenue and earnings than Lilium.

Profitability

This table compares AeroVironment and Lilium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AeroVironment -0.11% 8.14% 5.35% Lilium N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.3% of AeroVironment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of Lilium shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of AeroVironment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AeroVironment beats Lilium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AeroVironment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments. It also designs, engineers, tools, and manufactures unmanned aerial and aircraft systems, including airborne platforms, payloads and payload integration, ground control systems, and ground support equipment and other items and services related to ISR services. In addition, the company offers small UAS products, including spare equipment, alternative payload modules, batteries, chargers, repair services, and customer support, as well as multiple aircraft, hand-held ground control system, and spare parts and accessories. Further, it develops high-altitude pseudo-satellite UAS systems. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

Lilium Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul S.A. and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras S.A. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

