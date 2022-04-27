Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.80 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PPG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $125.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $111.32 and a 12-month high of $182.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in PPG Industries by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

