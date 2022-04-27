Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Lifted by Analyst

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for AC Immune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.26). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AC Immune’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ACIU. StockNews.com cut shares of AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.84. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at about $6,465,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in AC Immune by 148.5% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,062,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 634,926 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AC Immune by 181.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 733,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after buying an additional 472,324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AC Immune by 107.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 287,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 17,491.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 258,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

