Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

WAL opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 121,143 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 56.0% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

