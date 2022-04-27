Brokers Offer Predictions for Enovis Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Enovis in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan expects that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enovis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE ENOV opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.25. Enovis has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $164.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enovis stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 196,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,814,000. Strs Ohio owned about 0.37% of Enovis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

