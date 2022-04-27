Expedia Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.92) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $136.77 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $3,693,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $2,771,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after acquiring an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

