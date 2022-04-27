Analysts Set Expectations for SVB Financial Group’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $7.59 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIVB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $760.71.

Shares of SIVB opened at $514.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $486.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $639.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $2.34. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,160,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,059,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,273,011,000 after acquiring an additional 439,970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,238,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,323,000 after acquiring an additional 372,184 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 436,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,475,000 after buying an additional 167,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,556.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 151,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total transaction of $1,207,811.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,607 shares of company stock valued at $9,811,559. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

