Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Increased by Analyst

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.19) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.25). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BHVN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.27.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $103.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.58. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.