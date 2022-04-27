Capital One Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $83.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day moving average of $71.40. Chesapeake Energy has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($42.54) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $662,023.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,839,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th.

About Chesapeake Energy (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.