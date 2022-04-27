KeyCorp Comments on Americold Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COLD)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Americold Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

COLD opened at $27.92 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -232.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.31.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,910,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after buying an additional 7,477,356 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $128,703,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after buying an additional 3,068,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,187.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,778,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after buying an additional 2,562,500 shares during the last quarter.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.