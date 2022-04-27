Fiserv, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.04.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $96.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.80. The company has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $125.46.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,321,000 after acquiring an additional 820,147 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after acquiring an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,174,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,876 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

