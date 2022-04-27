Brokers Set Expectations for Gentex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GNTX. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Gentex stock opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentex by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gentex by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $220,058,000 after buying an additional 65,579 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $170,199,000 after buying an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,264,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,633,000 after buying an additional 830,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,248,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,065,000 after buying an additional 992,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

